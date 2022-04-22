Blue By Ninety: Former Wolverine softball player Sierra Romero joins the show

The Blue By Ninety boys are joined by former Michigan Wolverines’ softball player Sierra Romero on today’s podcast! They talk about her playing days, her tough road to recovery from multiple knee surgeries and her plans to finally get back to playing softball with Athletes Unlimited this summer.

