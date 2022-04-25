2023 four-star SF Gavin Griffiths visiting Michigan in June

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have continued to be active on the recruiting trail, extending offers to a number of elite 2023 prospects, including Marvel Allen, Aden Holloway and Zayden High.

Another 2023 prospect Michigan extended an offer to is set to visit Michigan this summer, with Andrew Slater of Pro Insight reporting that four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths is scheduled to visit Ann Arbor in mid-June.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’7” Gavin Griffiths’23 @gavingriff_ of @ExpressionsBall & @WyvernNation has scheduled 3 official visits :

Rutgers is May 7-9



Virginia Tech June 3-5



Michigan June 14-16 pic.twitter.com/XAwIkCwiAW — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) April 21, 2022

“I spoke to coach Howard on the phone for the first time not too long ago,” Griffiths said in a recent interview with Dushawn London of 247Sports. “He’s a great coach and was a great player so it would be great to learn from a guy like that. Moving forward, I want to get on campus and get a feel for the players and coaches.”

The 6-foot-7 prospect from West Hartford, Connecticut turned a few heads at Peach Jam last summer, showcasing a reliable jump shot, versatile offensive game and good court vision.

Gavin Griffiths is averaging 16.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4 APG through 3 games at Peach Jam and looks like a prime candidate to blow up once coaches are here tomorrow. Great shooting touch, length, passing ability, and natural athleticism.@gavingriff_ @ExpressionsBall pic.twitter.com/MJvDCJWJGv — Trent Markwith (@TMarkwith14) July 15, 2021

His jumper is a little funky. He doesn’t hold his follow-through for very long, but he has a quick release and seems confident launching a three from multiple spots beyond the arc.

Griffith is developing into a three-level scorer who does an excellent job using his length to create space in the lane and score. You’d like to see him add a bit more muscle at the college level, but he has the leaping ability to jump with some of the best big men in the sport.

His high school coach compares him to Kevin Durant in the video below, which is definitely a stretch, but it’s clear from watching him that Durant’s game influenced him quite a bit.

In terms of his fit with the Wolverines, Griffiths can be more than just a three-point specialist off the bench, but that’s his absolute floor. Playing him with a guard like Frankie Collins who specializes in driving to the rim could be good for him, as the duo could definitely have a good pick-and-pop two-man game.

The Wolverines are in need of more reliable three-point shooting, and Griffiths would provide them with another marksmen who can consistently score from multiple levels and use his length to his advantage on both ends.

We’ll make sure to check back on his stock and potential with the Wolverines this summer after he visits Michigan and shows off his talents at more national showcases like Peach Jam.

Griffiths is the 36th ranked recruit in his class, the eighth-best power forward and the highest ranked prospect in his state, per the 247Sports composite. He has amassed other offers from schools like Alabama, Syracuse, Baylor, Virgina Tech, Iowa, UConn, Creighton, Maryland and Rutgers.