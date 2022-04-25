 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking top quarterbacks, Michigan NFL Draft prospects with NBC Sports’ Thor Nystrom

Maize n Brew caught up with Thor to talk Hutchinson, Ojabo, Hill, Haskins, and his top six quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, and there’s a chance multiple Michigan prospects are drafted in the first round.

With that in mind we spoke with NBC Sports Edge lead NFL Draft Analyst, Thor Nystrom. We spoke about some of Michigan’s prospects, including Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill, and Hassan Haskins. We then broke down Thor’s top six quarterbacks.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...