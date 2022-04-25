Talking top quarterbacks, Michigan NFL Draft prospects with NBC Sports’ Thor Nystrom

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, and there’s a chance multiple Michigan prospects are drafted in the first round.

With that in mind we spoke with NBC Sports Edge lead NFL Draft Analyst, Thor Nystrom. We spoke about some of Michigan’s prospects, including Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill, and Hassan Haskins. We then broke down Thor’s top six quarterbacks.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF