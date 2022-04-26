2024 four-star PG commit Christian Anderson continues to put on a show

While Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been busy on the recruiting trail for the 2022 and 2023 classes, the head coach took a quick detour to watch the first commit of his 2024 class.

Anderson continues to dominate, turning heads at a recent Nike EYB showcase after averaging 30 points per game and being named to a MaxPreps All-American team in his sophomore season.

Anderson fakes out the defender in the corner then drives in for the contested made jumper.@MaizeBlueReview || @chrisanders2024 pic.twitter.com/pP6CaTVPtG — Zach Libby (@ZachLibby) April 23, 2022

Anderson committed to Michigan last fall. The four-star point guard is ranked as the 64th best recruit in his class, the ninth-best point guard and the fourth-best recruit from Georgia, per the 247Sports composite. He’s fairly undersized at 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, but he’s still got two more years of high school ball, so a growth spurt is far from out of the question.

The reason why Anderson is rated so high is because of his jump shooting ability. As Ant Wright broke down a video earlier this year, he does have a low release point and his form is a little abnormal — partially because of his size — but it goes in at a high rate and he’s not afraid to let it fly.

In the plays above, you can see he’s got a quick trigger, can get hot in a hurry and also possesses pretty good court vision.

Anderson absolutely dominates at the high school level. He’s gets his teammates involved, he’s extremely patient on drives and he has great anticipation on defense.

When watching clips of him from this past season, it looks like he’s always a step ahead of everyone else, and Michigan fans are going to love the swagger he plays with.

We’ll be sure to keep a close eye on him this upcoming season. Whether he hits a growth spurt or not, if he continues to progress at the rate he is right now, he could be one of the best point guards Michigan has had in a long time.