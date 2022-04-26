What the addition of Cam Goode means for Michigan football

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon, Jon Simmons and Seth Berry discuss the latest addition to the Michigan Wolverines football program — former UCF defensive tackle Cam Goode. The graduate student comes to Ann Arbor via the transfer portal after compiling 24 tackles, four forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games a season ago.

Now that Goode is in the fold, the depth at the interior defensive line spot is strong with Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny and more. Should fans expect strong contributions from Goode this season, or is this purely a depth addition for Michigan?

After that, the discussion turns to the opening week of the spring evaluation period. The Michigan coaching staff traveled the country visiting recruit’s high schools, so we discuss the most important players the Wolverines went to see this past week.

