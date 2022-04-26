Report: Top Ivy League transfer Jaelin Llewellyn visiting Michigan this week

Michigan has been a destination for top transfers for a few years now, with head coach Juwan Howard convincing talented players like Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and DeVante’ Jones to come to Ann Arbor and instantly make an impact.

It sounds like the Michigan Wolverines are wining and dining another top player out of the transfer portal. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn will be visiting Michigan for the next few days starting tomorrow.

Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn tells me that he will visit Michigan this week from Wednesday-Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 26, 2022

A two-time All-Ivy league guard, Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his final season at Princeton, while shooting 38.5% from three.

Llewellyn was the second-leading scorer for the Tigers last season. As you can see from the clips below, he’s a persistent scorer with a pretty jump shot who does a good job setting up his teammates on the wing.

Llewellyn isn’t the only transfer that’s been linked to Michigan this offseason, as former Texas Tech wing Terrance Shannon visited Ann Arbor last week.

Looking at Michigan’s projected rotation next season, if Llewellyn decides to come Ann Arbor, he would likely start alongside Frankie Collins in the backcourt. The pair could complement each other well — it’s fun to think about Collins’ dives to the rim ending with kicking out to the Llewellyn for a corner three. And with Hunter Dickinson returning for his junior season, Llewellyn is another guard who could knock down a three off a post double-team or thrive in the pick-and-roll.

We’ll be sure to follow along as the Wolverines attempt to land Llewllyn, as he would add upperclassmen experience to what’s shaping to be a talented young roster.