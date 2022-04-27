Reacting to Dickinson returning, Diabate and Houstan testing NBA waters

Michigan Wolverines All-American center Hunter Dickinson is returning for his junior year. The return immediately makes Michigan a contender in the Big Ten. We will be waiting to see how the rest of the roster shapes up, as Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan have entered their names into the NBA Draft process, while retaining their college eligibility.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White run through it all on this week’s Brewcast.

