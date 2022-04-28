Michigan basketball offers Darryn Peterson, top 10 2025 prospect

It’s been a busy offseason for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines, as they’ve been busy making offers to prospects in the 2023 class and entertaining talented transfers who are looking into coming to Ann Arbor.

While on the recruiting trail, it’s never too early to get eyes on a talented young prospect, and even make him an offer if you see enough potential. That’s exactly what Howard did recently when he offered 2025 shooting guard Darryn Peterson.

Future 5⭐️ Darryn Peterson’25 @PetersonDarryn of @new_scholars earned offers today from Michigan, Illinois, Kansas State & Missouri pic.twitter.com/zhFyGD817T — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) April 24, 2022

Peterson isn’t ranked yet on 247Sports, but he is ranked fourth on the ESPN top 25 list for 2025 that was released last Friday. The Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, native has garnered offers from other Big Ten schools like Ohio State and Indiana, while also receiving attention from LSU, Xavier and Arizona State.

Peterson put on a show at last weekend’s Nike EYBL stop in Indiana, putting up 31 points in one game and proving he can score in a multitude of ways. He’s in such control of the pace of the game with defenders rightfully laser-focused on him, even though they can’t really do much to stop him.

Numerous 2025’s off to highly impressive starts to the summer, including @new_scholars' Darryn Peterson near the top of the list.



6-5 guard with advanced movement patterns, pace, nuanced intermediate shot-making tools, enticing physical indicators, quick burst and craft. pic.twitter.com/kIBgF08kND — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) April 25, 2022

There’s a lot to like about the kid. The young shooting guard has a pretty jumper and can make it rain from deep, while also knocking down a mid-range pull-up with relative ease. You can tell he has NBA potential by how smooth he is with the ball going into his jumper.

Darryn Peterson is yet another emerging freshman star. He’s averaged around 30PPG so far this EYBL season. @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/HQ5JfNDj6v — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 24, 2022

Peterson has got to be on the radar of many college scouts, as he’s absolutely dominated at the high school level. My one qualm with him is I’d like to him try to get to the rim a little more but when he does get downhill, he can finish beautifully at the rim.

Peterson is a very talented prospect, whose stock is bound to keep rising as he showcases himself in various summer tournaments. He’s definitely someone U-M fans will want to keep on their radar over the next few years.