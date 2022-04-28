Aidan Hutchinson selected by Detroit Lions with 2nd overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

One of the best defensive players in Michigan history came off the board very early on draft night. Former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second pick in the first round.
Hutchinson’s 14 sacks were the most in a season in Michigan history, and his impressive output made him just the fourth defensive player to finish second in Heisman Trophy Award history.
Hutchinson left his mark at Michigan, now he’ll try to make a name for himself for a team that lives right down the road from where he and his family live in Plymouth, Michigan.
“In the NFL, Hutchinson will be an every-down defensive end and primary pass rusher that can fit into any scheme. Defenses with NASCAR defensive line packages could deploy Hutchinson from any position along the line of scrimmage to create havoc and maximize his wide ranging abilities. In the locker room, Hutchinson is a culture changer whose leadership impact will be felt from the time he arrives.
Here’s some of the various honors Hutchinson had in 2021
- First-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.
- Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.
- Finalist for the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year
- Ted Hendricks Award winner
- Finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (top scholar-athlete in college football)
- Rotary Lombardi Award Winner
- Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner
- Runner-up for Heisman Trophy Award
