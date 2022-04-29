Report: Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn commits to Michigan

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines just landed an upperclassmen guard in the transfer portal who should contribute right away, as Jaelin Llewellyn has reportedly committed to the Maize and Blue.

Source: Coveted Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn will be committing to play for Juwan Howard at Michigan. Llewellyn was a First Team All-Ivy player and averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 29, 2022

Llewellyn has been in Ann Arbor the last few days for his official visit.

A two-time All-Ivy league player, Llewellyn was Princeton’s second-leading scorer last season and averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 38.5% from three.

Michigan is going to need his three-point shooting; last year’s squad was ranked 172nd in three-point field goal percentage among DI NCAA teams. But he’s not strictly a three-point shooter — he does a great job blowing by defenders with a few dribbles and finding a pocket in the defense to launch a reliable mid-range jumper.

Based on his offensive versatility and experience at the college level, I would project him to be in the starting lineup, perhaps alongside Frankie Collins in the backcourt. Collins’ driving ability makes for a duo that could do some serious damage in the Big Ten.

Plus, with Hunter Dickinson returning for his junior season, Llewellyn gives the Wolverines another guard who could knock down a three off a post double-team or thrive in the pick-and-roll. You can never have enough of those guys, especially with the way the game has progressed over the last half-decade.

Llewellyn could potentially give the Wolverines another reliable scorer late in games. Adding the upperclassmen to a talented Michigan roster keeps the ceiling for next season’s squad high.