2023 five-star PG Isaiah Collier hoping to visit Michigan soon

It’s always good news when a five-star player who’s undecided on his recruitment wants to visit your favorite program. It speaks volumes to the culture a squad is building and the young talent a school is stacking up, and this is exactly the case with 2023 point guard Isaiah Collier and the Michigan Wolverines.

While he announced his top schools list, he recently tweeted his recruitment is “100% open,” telling Joe Tipton with On3 Michigan is on his list of schools he’d still like to visit.

“There are definitely a lot of good guards going to Michigan right now,” Collier said. “I like how they play and their playstyle and I’m looking forward to learning more about them.”

Michigan conducted an in-home visit with Collier, but it’s important to note he has not yet set a date for a visit to Ann Arbor.

Collier is one of the most sought-after recruits in his class nationwide, which makes sense considering he’s No. 15 on the 247Sports composite, placing third among point guards and first among recruits from Georgia. He’s earned offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas Tech, UCLA, North Carolina and Auburn, to name a handful.

The young point guard put on a show at a recent Nike EYBL showing, dictating the pace of the game and doing an excellent job finding teammates. He also knocked down jumpers of his own, including a few threes from NBA range.

Total domination from 2023 Isaiah Collier |@isaiahcollier04| of The Skill Factory @tsfmack2023 vs JL3 this morning.



Multiple pull-ups from distance, elite playmaking in ballscreen action, NBA range off the catch.



No stretch to say this is the best passer/playmaker in America. pic.twitter.com/QiIQhu3j6o — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) April 24, 2022

Isaiah Collier is among the most impressive guards here at EYBL and in America, period.



Built like a tank, a blur in transition, and a wizard at manipulating defenses to create easy looks for teammates.



23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST (6-of-12 from three ) in a W over Alabama Fusion. pic.twitter.com/g4lJ1tLGAj — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 23, 2022

Collier possesses excellent court vision and does a really good job perfectly timing out when to get his roll man the ball. He’s an excellent cutter off the ball as well. Even when defenders cut him off at the baseline on drives, he’s does a great job finding the open man and keeping the ball alive.

In the game below where he dropped 30 points, it’s easy to see he’s the best player on the floor. He showcases excellent foot speed and quick hands on defense, and does a great job of setting up teammates and scoring downhill.

Collier would be an offensive catalyst in Ann Arbor. Simply put — he’s the type of player who makes everyone around him better. He said he loves the guards at Michigan; I’m sure Michigan fans would love to see him lead the backcourt with Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin and Dug McDaniel.

We’ll be sure to check in with Collier once he announces a visit date to Ann Arbor. He’s got the chance to be one of the best point guards in college basketball in 2023-24, and he would instantly be one of Michigan’s best players should he decide to join the Wolverines.