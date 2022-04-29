Blue By Ninety: NFL Draft talk, former Michigan QB David Cone joins the show

The 2022 NFL Draft is in full swing and Aidan Hutchinson is in the spotlight. The Blue By Ninety guys talk about what the moment will be like for Hutch and the rest of the Wolverines.

They’re also joined by former Michigan quarterback and current co-host of the Crain & Company show on the Daily Wire, David Cone. He talks about his playing days under Lloyd Carr and Rich Rod, and his journey to where he is today.

