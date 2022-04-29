Social media reactions from Baltimore Ravens drafting David Ojabo

David Ojabo is headed to Baltimore. The Michigan Wolverines star is headed to the Ravens after being selected 45th overall in the NFL Draft.

Check out the social media reactions from Ojabo’s name being called:

The Ravens announcing their new star:

The Michigan Football team announcing the pick:

David Ojabo is going to make Ravens fans happy:

David Ojabo has the moves pic.twitter.com/RznnthpLVj — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 30, 2022

Ojabo will reunite with Mike Macdonald in Baltimore:

how cool is that for David Ojabo -- outstanding, gets to be with Mike Macdonald ... the guy who cut him loose in the first place — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) April 30, 2022

From Harbaugh to Harbaugh:

From one Harbaugh to another...David Ojabo is headed to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/RAbs1DEu0t — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) April 30, 2022

Ojabo could’ve went much sooner if it weren’t for his injury at pro day, but this is still a good landing spot:

So tough blow for David Ojabo, probably fell 25-30 picks because of the Achilles tear at Pro Day. But lands in Baltimore, with his college coach's brother, and with ex-high school teammate Odafe Oweh. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2022

It was an emotional moment for Ojabo:

Together again: