Social media reactions from Baltimore Ravens drafting David Ojabo

See what Twitter said after Ojabo’s name was called in Vegas

By Scotty_White
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

David Ojabo is headed to Baltimore. The Michigan Wolverines star is headed to the Ravens after being selected 45th overall in the NFL Draft.

Check out the social media reactions from Ojabo’s name being called:

The Ravens announcing their new star:

The Michigan Football team announcing the pick:

David Ojabo is going to make Ravens fans happy:

Ojabo will reunite with Mike Macdonald in Baltimore:

From Harbaugh to Harbaugh:

Ojabo could’ve went much sooner if it weren’t for his injury at pro day, but this is still a good landing spot:

It was an emotional moment for Ojabo:

Together again:

