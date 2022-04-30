2022 NFL Draft: Hassan Haskins drafted by Tennessee Titans in Round 4

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins has been drafted on the third day of NFL Draft festivities. Haskins was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the Round 4 with the No. 131 pick.
With the No. 131 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Titans select Hassan Haskins!— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/JwzTqbQA1o
Haskins had an incredible 2021 season, carrying the ball 270 times (No. 2 among Power Five running backs), for 1,327 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns (U-M program record). No performance was more notable than Haskins output against Ohio State in Michigan’s 42-27 win. Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns.
Haskins didn’t perform any drills at the NFL Combine as he was recovering from an ankle injury, but he did impress in the one event he took part in — Haskins put up 27 bench reps of 225 pounds, which led all running backs.
Maize n Brew Scouting Report
“I don’t think the current perception of Haskins’ stock is what the reality will ultimately be. He’s a really good running back who can play special teams, pass-protect, and he doesn’t fumble the ball away. I’m not sure what more Haskins could have done in 2021 to show he’s ready for the NFL.”
Loading comments...