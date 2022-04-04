2022 National Championship Game: How to watch Kansas vs. North Carolina

We have finally reached the end of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and to say I am sad that March Madness is over is a drastic understatement. But we have one final game left before Jon Rothstein begins counting down the days until the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season on Twitter, so let’s make the most of this moment, shall we?

The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels will meetup later tonight with the championship trophy on the line. Two blue blood programs looking to bring another natty back home. It doesn’t get much better than this.

The Jayhawks dismantled No. 2 seed Villanova in the Final Four to get to the finals, while the Tar Heels had to deal with their archrival Duke Blue Devils and Coach K’s last hoorah in a great back-and-forth game to get to where they are now.

Here is all the info you need for tonight’s NCAA Tournament Championship:

Kansas vs. North Carolina

Date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Time: 9:20 p.m. EST

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Channel: TBS

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Kansas -4; O/U 152

UNC has been among the hottest teams in the tournament, but I think Kansas is able to pull this one out and FINALLY get Bill Self his first championship since 2008. It’s been a long time coming for a traditional blue blood program like Kansas, but it will finally hoist the trophy once again thanks to the contributions of Remy Martin, Jalen Wilson and David McCormack, among others.

