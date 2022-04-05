Brewcast: Spring game takeaways, hockey Frozen Four preview

The Michigan Wolverines held their football spring game at the Big House this past Saturday, which featured returning playmakers from last year’s team, a slew of impressive early enrollee freshman and an impressive former walk-on who may have stole the show.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White give their takeaways from the spring game, as well as looking ahead to Michigan hockey’s Frozen Four matchup with Denver later this week.

