 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blue By Ninety: Cade McNamara, JJ McCarthy, others talk post-spring game

The BB90 guys caught up with some of the football players after the spring game last weekend.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
Michigan Spring Game Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

After the Michigan Wolverines football spring game, the BB90 boys stopped to talk with many players, including quarterbacks Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...