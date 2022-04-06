Reacting to Michigan adding a RB, losing a TE in the 2023 class; surprise spring game visitor

Over the last week alone, the Michigan Wolverines gained a commitment in their 2023 class from running back Benjamin Hall and lost their lone tight end commit, as Andrew Rappleyea flipped from U-M to Penn State.

Hall is more of a bruiser, between-the-tackles running back who will be able to mesh well with speedster four-star Cole Cabana, but did Mike Hart and Michigan take his commitment too soon? Meanwhile, who will Grant Newsome go after now at the tight end position following Rappleyea’s decommitment?

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss that on this week’s Future Brew, as well as a surprise visitor who came to Ann Arbor for last weekend’s spring game.

