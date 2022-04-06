Michigan baseball drops home game to Purdue Fort Wayne

The Michigan Wolverines baseball team fell at home to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. While this isn’t a conference game, it is still a very disappointing loss as the Mastodons came into the contest with a 4-22 record. Michigan will have to beat much better teams if it wants to have a chance at a successful season.

Here’s what went down in the midweek contest.

Purdue Fort Wayne struck right away with a home run in the top of the 1st that put the Mastodons up 1-0. It seemed like a fluke, however, as Michigan quickly tied it up in the bottom of the frame and added two more runs in the 2nd to jump out to an early 3-1 lead. That would be the last time the Wolverines scored.

A bases loaded walk in the top of the 4th brought Purdue Fort Wayne one run closer, but the three RBI double that followed broke the inning open and put the Mastodons up 5-3.

Another big double in the 6th gave Purdue Fort Wayne a 6-3 lead and Michigan was never able to claw its way back.

The Mastodons’ pitching, which has struggled this season, kept the Wolverines scoreless for the final seven innings and Purdue Fort Wayne left Ann Arbor with a 6-3 win.

This is a tough loss for Michigan as this is certainly a game the Wolverines should’ve won. It’s important now to regroup and not let this loss spiral the season out of control. The season is young and there is a lot to play for.

Michigan is now .500 overall at 14-14 and remains .500 in Big Ten play at 3-3.

The Wolverines are back in action on Friday as they begin a three game series with the Cal State Fullerton Titans.