Blue By Ninety: Bordeleau , Beniers discuss upcoming Frozen Four for Michigan hockey

Two of Michigan hockey’s 2021 NHL Draft picks, Thomas Bordeleau and Matty Beniers, join the Blue By Ninety guys to talk about the Frozen Four. They talk about their decisions to come back for a second season, the closeness of this team and the constant pranks they’re pulling on each other.

