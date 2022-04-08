Breaking down 2023 four-star PG Aden Holloway, one of Michigan’s latest offers

Four-star 2023 point guard Aden Holloway announced last week that he secured an offer from the Michigan Wolverines.

extremely blessed to receive an offer from Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan #gowolverines pic.twitter.com/AZ1mgsJEhz — Aden Holloway (@aden_holloway) April 2, 2022

Holloway is the second point guard in the class to announce his Michigan offer recently, joining five-star Marvel Allen.

Hailing from Matthews, North Carolina, Holloway has been playing at La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana. He’s the 48th ranked recruit in the class, coming in ranked 10th among point guards and second among North Carolinians.

Michigan is the only Big Ten school to offer Holloway, as the talented ball handler has also earned offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Tennessee, Creighton, Notre Dame and Syracuse, among others.

In an interview with SI’s Jason Jordan, Holloway stressed the importance of playing with confidence at the point guard spot.

“I’ve always known how important it is to play confident, but this year has taught me that more than any other time,” Holloway said. “You can’t second guess yourself and you have to trust in the work that you’re putting in every day. You have to be confident on both ends of the floor; if you’re not it’ll show.”

That confidence is quite apparent when watching Holloway’s game, as he’s hit a lot of big shots in high school. He has a quick release and showed this season he can consistently make three-pointers off the catch or take a dribble and hit a mid-range shot.

He’s very good at creating space for himself with a quick crossover and showed he can get to the rim and finish in traffic. He was especially good at converting on quick off of screens at the top of the key, which is a skill that should translate at the next level.

At 6-foot and 155 pounds, he does have some bulking up to do before potentially going up against Big Ten guards. But even if his defender outmuscles him on a drive, he has a nifty floater he was able to hit regularly this season.

That size does hurt him on defense at times, but he makes up for it with his hustle. He is routinely the first guy to get to loose balls before converting them into easy buckets on the other end.

I could see Holloway thriving in transition with the Wolverines. Him leading the break with athletic bigs like Gregg Glenn and Tarris Reed to use as lob threats would be a sight to see.

Holloway is a talented prospect with a bright future ahead of him, whether he chooses to come Ann Arbor or not.