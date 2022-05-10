Recruiting Roundup: Michigan taking a new angle with top-100 recruit

As we hit the third week of the evaluation period, it’s given some more clarity on Michigan’s board at some positions. The coaches are working at getting their targets up on campus in June, including a couple big-time prospects who haven’t been discussed much before.

Mike Elston renews interest in top-100 recruit

Four-star tight end Jaxon Howard was identified as an early top target guy for the 2023 class, earning an offer from Michigan more than two years ago. But besides a visit to campus once, there hasn’t been much traction. That is until Mike Elston recently started recruiting Howard as an edge prospect, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Holland states things are “progressing very quickly here” between Elston and Howard. Elston will be heading out to see Howard’s program in Minnesota early this week. While he can’t speak to Howard himself, Elston will be able to speak to Howard’s father since he is the head coach at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

Howard has also already set up an official visit to Michigan on June 17, which will be the traditional big weekend of visitors the program has held since official visits were allowed before the season.

Michigan will be battling Miami, LSU and Stanford (where his father played) in this recruitment, but the quick development of plans bodes well for the Wolverines here.

Four-star WR hearing from Michigan constantly

In last week’s roundup, we discussed Michigan making the top five for 2023 Texas four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II. The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb spoke with Cook to get his thoughts on Michigan from the man himself ($).

“Coach Bellamy, he hits me up pretty much every day and every night,” Cook said. “Coach Bellamy probably texts me more than my girlfriend texts me, I ain’t gonna lie. But that’s cool. That’s how it’s supposed to be. If you really want a player, that’s what you’re gonna do. But that’s love.”

Cook also appreciates how the Michigan program operates.

“And everything at Michigan is pretty much pro style. They run the workouts like a pro, they practice like pros, they work out like pros, and they eat like pros because coach Harbaugh was in the pros,” said Cook. “So that’s what they do. And that’s just great because that’ll get you prepared for the pros.”

Cook will be making an official visit to Michigan on June 3, then thinking about Oregon or Florida on June 17. Jackson State, Texas and Texas A&M were the other schools listed in his top group that included Michigan.

2024 four-star edge wants to learn more about Michigan

While out on the trail in the last couple of weeks, Mike Elston stopped by Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington DC and ended up offering 2024 four-star edge Dylan Stewart. Stewart spoke with TMI’s Brice Marich about what the offer means to him ($).

“I just got the offer from Michigan last week,” explained Stewart. “I was at school at practice had came and my coach had told me. My reaction was surprised, but I kind of knew since I got Ohio State and they battle a lot.”

Stewart just received the offer, but is already looking to learn more.

“I want to visit Michigan. I want to learn what they can teach me at the position. I want to see what they could provide for me.”

One thing Stewart does know is Michigan gets guys at his position drafted.

“They send players to the league,” said Stewart. “Yes, (it’s a big deal). My interest in them is pretty strong.”

Stewart is considered the No. 142 overall player and No. 10 edge per the 247Sports composite, but he doesn’t have any Crystal Ball predictions yet.