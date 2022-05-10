2023 four-star LB commit Raylen Wilson schedules two official visits to SEC schools

Michigan’s highest rated commit in the 2023 class is Raylen Wilson, a top-100 linebacker from Tallahassee. But since he gave his verbal pledge to the Wolverines in December, Wilson has taken unofficial visits to Florida and Georgia this offseason. Now, Wilson has informed 247Sports’ Zach Blostein he plans to take official visits to both nearby SEC schools in June.

What is especially bothersome is Wilson will be taking his official to Florida the weekend of June 17, which is Michigan’s Victors Weekend, an annual big recruiting event for all of Michigan’s top targets. The past few cycles, Victors Weekend has been a huge recruiting event that has resulted in several commitments. Getting Wilson on campus for that atmosphere would be especially helpful in securing his commitment and would allow the Wolverines to get the last visit.

Instead, Wilson will visit Ann Arbor the week before on June 10. He’ll be taking his official to Georgia one week before that on June 3.

Losing Wilson would be a huge blow to Michigan’s class, given he is 100 spots higher than the next best commit in the class, four-star running back Cole Cabana. Wilson is also the only linebacker currently in the class, which is a position of need this cycle.

Michigan is well aware of the situation and made his high school the first stop of the evaluation period for Jesse Minter and George Helow, but it’s going to be hard to fend off the reigning national champions and a newly energized Florida program.