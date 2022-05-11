Evaluating Caleb Houstan’s NBA potential; Big Ten Championship odds for football

The Michigan Wolverines’ Caleb Houstan is one of 69 players to receive an invite to this year’s NBA Draft Combine. The 6-foot-8 freshman forward averaged just over 10 points per game for the Wolverines this past season and would be a major factor for any success Michigan has for the 2022-23 season.

Luke Ghiardi reacts to the news and discusses what the combine invite means for Houstan’s future plans. He also discusses Bet Online releasing their 2022-23 Big Ten Football Championship odds this week, takes a look at the odds and provides a quick breakdown of the teams’ returning production.

