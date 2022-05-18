Brewcast: Discussing Caleb Houstan skipping the NBA Combine

Last week it was announced that Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan, who was invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine, would not participate in drills and testing. What does that tell us about his upcoming decision whether to stay in the NBA Draft or return to Michigan for his sophomore season?

Luke Ghiardi and Von Lozon discuss that and more on this week’s Brewcast.

