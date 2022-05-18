 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brewcast: Discussing Caleb Houstan skipping the NBA Combine

What does this mean for his potential of coming back?

By Von Lozon and LukeGhiardi
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last week it was announced that Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan, who was invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine, would not participate in drills and testing. What does that tell us about his upcoming decision whether to stay in the NBA Draft or return to Michigan for his sophomore season?

Luke Ghiardi and Von Lozon discuss that and more on this week’s Brewcast.

