Another NFL Draft is in the books and several former Michigan Wolverines heard their names called over the weekend. The record continues as at least one player from Michigan has been selected in every draft to date.

First off the board was maybe the most exciting, as Aidan Hutchinson goes from maize and blue to Honolulu Blue and was selected No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions. GM Brad Holmes, Head Coach Dan Campbell, and Owner Sheila Ford Hamp welcomed their prized prospect:

Hutchinson and Campbell are a match made in heaven. Their energy on the football field should be unmatched around the league.

In the back end of the first round, safety Daxton Hill heard his name called heading to the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll join a secondary that needs some work to slow down some of the other gun-slingers in an AFC that is chalk-full of them.

With his insane speed, expect lots of versatility and maybe even some QB blitzes from the Michigan-product.

Even though I love Hutch to Detroit, my absolute favorite fit for a Wolverine to the NFL was David Ojabo. Heading to Baltimore, Ojabo was selected in the second round. He will be joining the other Harbaugh and reunite with his defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and friend Odafe Oweh.

Here is the call from the Ravens to Ojabo (click link to watch on YouTube):

We had to wait a bit for the next Wolverine to be drafted, but running back Hassan Haskins came off the board in the fourth round as the Tennessee Titans were looking for a back-up to Derrick Henry. Here is Haskins’ introductory press conference where he said that relationship will be a “blessing”:

A fun backfield of a couple of angry runners in Tennessee.

The last player drafted was Andrew Stueber who heads to the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick has made selecting an Ann Arbor-product a yearly occasion. He follows suit this year with a veteran offensive lineman who has a chance to learn behind one of the best units in the NFL last year.

Here is a link to his introductory press conference: Andrew Stueber Conference Call 4/30

As a Connecticut-native, this had to have been a dream come true for the big fella.

