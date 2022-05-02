Michigan baseball drops weekend series to Purdue

The Purdue Boilermakers took two out of three from the Michigan Wolverines baseball team this weekend in a series in West Lafayette.

After the series, Michigan now sits at 23-18 overall on the season and 9-6 in conference play. The Wolverines are currently in 5th place in the Big Ten standings.

Here’s what went down against Purdue this weekend:

Game one:

Michigan got ahead 1-0 in this one with a Matt Frey homer in the top of the 2nd, but that was just about the only bright spot for the Wolverines in game 1. Purdue responded with 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the 2nd and never looked back.

The Boilers stretched their lead to 8-1 before Michigan struck again, and the game was already over at that point. Purdue cruised through game one and started off the series with an 18-4 victory.

Game two:

Game two wasn’t much different. The only difference in this one was that Michigan was never able to find a lead.

Purdue jumped out to a quick 4-0 start and the Wolverines couldn’t find the scoreboard until they were already down 5-0 in the 5th inning.

Michigan was never able to make it close in game two and the Boilers cruised to a 12-4 victory, clinching the series win.

Game three:

Trying to avoid the sweep, the Wolverines brought their A game in game three. Michigan also made sure to continue the trend of no close games in this series.

The Wolverines stretched their lead to 6-0 before Purdue was able to bring a run across the plate, and Michigan never let the Boilers get close in this one.

The Wolverines really broke things open in the top of the 5th where a 5-run inning put Michigan up by 10, allowing the Wolverines to coast to a 13-2 win and leave West Lafayette on positive note.

Michigan is back in action this week with a single game on Tuesday against Youngstown State at home before a weekend series with Indiana, also in Ann Arbor.