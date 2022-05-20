List of recruits Michigan is expected to host for official visits in June

For the last few cycles, Michigan football recruiting has exploded in the month of June. Since 2018 when official visits were allowed in the spring (not including the 2021 class since visits weren’t allowed during the pandemic), Michigan has averaged 7 2/3 commits in June. That’s not even including the handful of guys who committed in the first week of July following their June official visit.

This year, it looks like Michigan could be setting itself up for another successful June despite a slow start to recruiting this year. The Wolverines have already lined up a strong group of touted prospects for visits next month, so let’s go through them all.

June 10

The weekend before Victors Weekend is actually looking quite strong in its own right with almost double-digit official visitors slated to be in Ann Arbor.

Christian Brothers College (MO) Jeremiyah Love - Four-star, No. 189 overall, No. 14 ATH

Fairmont Prep Academy (CA) Collins Acheampong - Four-star, No. 308 overall, No. 16 TE

Kankakee (IL) Jyaire Hill - Four-star, No. 331 overall, No. 34 CB

Liberty (NV) My’Keil Gardner - Three-star, No. 410 overall, No. 54 DL

Buford (GA) Paul Mubenga - Three-star, No. 448 overall, No. 38 OT

Hun School (NJ) Logan Howland - Three-star, No. 42 OT

Cardinal Ritter (MO) Fredrick Moore - Three-star, No. 633 overall No. 85 WR

Strake Jesuit (TX) Chico Holt - Three-star, No. 740 overall, No. 42 TE

Glenbard West (IL) Christopher Terek - Three-star, No. 881 overall, No. 78 OT

Love is being recruited as a running back by most, but Michigan likes him as a defensive back. Similarly, Acheampong is listed as a tight end, but he’s being recruited as an edge by Michigan.

Sherrone Moore is really high on Mubenga, who at 6-foot-4 will probably slide inside at the collegiate level. Gardner, Moore and Holt were all offered during the evaluation period and clearly have high interest in Michigan since they are already scheduling official visits.

Howland is just coming off an unofficial weekend visit to Michigan, so it should be high on his list. Terek has been blowing up lately, earning offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Kentucky and Missouri since the beginning of May.

June 14

Bradenton (FL) Jordan Hall - Four-star, No. 153 overall, No. 10 LB

Pennridge (PA) Phil Picciotti - Three-star, No. 384 overall, No. 34 LB



This will be a mid-week visit for both Hall and Picciotti, two of the top linebackers on Michigan’s board. Hall will visit Florida (June 3-5) and Michigan State (June 10-12) before making a stop in Ann Arbor. He’ll also check out Notre Dame right after Michigan. We’ll see what Michigan’s chances are after his visit.

Picciotti will be coming off an official visit to Nebraska the weekend before. He also has an official set up for Oklahoma on June 3 and Auburn on June 24. Oklahoma is considered the favorite here but Michigan being third out of four visits helps a little bit.

June 17

This date is designated as Victors Weekend and has been the event that has produced most of Michigan’s commits in June over the past few years. The group for this year looks on par or even better than usual with there still being time to add more names.

DeMatha Catholic (MD) Jason Moore - Four-star, No. 50 overall, No. 5 DL

Lee’s Summit North (MO) Cayden Green - Four-star, No. 63 overall, No. 6 OT

Lincoln (FL) Raylen Wilson - Four-star, No. 70 overall, No. 7 LB

Rock Island (IL) Charles Jagusah - Four-star, No. 71 overall, No. 8 OT

Robbinsdale Cooper (MN) Jaxon Howard - Four-star, No. 86 overall, No. 7 ATH

Osceola (FL) John Walker - Four-star, No. 93 overall, No. 13 DL

Mustang (OK) Jacobe Johnson - Four-star, No. 124 overall, No. 11 ATH

Covenant Christian Academy (TX) Enow Etta - Four-star, No. 129 overall, No. 18 DL

Trinity Christian (GA) Aaron Gates - Four-star, No. 279 overall, No. 20 ATH

Spring Valley (NV) Kelze Howard - Three-star, No. 385 overall, No. 51 DL

Oswego (IL) Deakon Tonielli - Three-star, No. 463 overall, No. 25 TE

Loyola Academy (IL) Brooks Bahr - Three-star, No. 555 overall, No. 68 DL

North Cobb (GA) Benjamin Hall - Three-star, No. 632 overall, No. 45 RB

Ferndale (WA) Landen Hatchett - Three-star, No. 683 overall, No. 47 IOL

Archbishop Carroll (DC) Joseph Mupoyi - Three-star, No. 885 overall, No. 68 edge

This group has a large group of talented edges and defensive linemen. Schools are split on recruiting Howard as a tight end or an edge, but Michigan is pitching the defensive side. The lowest ranked recruit on the list, Mupoyi, is signficiant since the coaches love his talent and he’s very close with his high school teammate, five-star Nyckoles Harbor.

Originally, Wilson was slated to visit the week before and go to Florida after, but he recently said in an interview with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich that he’d be up this weekend. That should certainly help Michigan since it will be his last official, there will be a few commits on campus, and a greater buzz with the larger group of visitors.

Gates and Johnson are both listed as athletes but are being recruited as defensive backs by the Wolverines. After visiting for the spring game, Michigan is in prime position to flip Gates from Florida.

June 20

DeSoto (TX) Johntay Cook II - Four-star, No. 41 overall, No. 8 WR

This is a Monday, but it’s what worked best for four-star wide receiver, so that’s when it’s happening. The only other official visit he has scheduled so far is Florida on June 3, so it’s good Michigan gets a later visit and will be able to give him individual attention without any other visitors on campus.

His other finalists include Jackson State, Texas and Texas A&M. Getting him away from the in-state schools is going to be tough but Ron Bellamy is putting in good work here.

June 24

University Lab (LA) Jaiden Ausberry - Four-star, No. 46 overall, No. 4 LB

Lincoln East (NE) Malachi Coleman - Four-star, No. 237 overall, No. 17 ATH

Lehigh Senior (FL) Kelton Henderson - Four-star, No. 299 overall, No. 21 ATH

Skyline Senior (ID) Kenyon Sadiq - Three-star, No. 559 overall, No. 52 ATH

Henderson County (KY) Saadiq Clements - Three-star, No. 582 overall, No. 72 DL

The last weekend of June will see a handful of targets make it to campus. There hasn’t been much news about Ausberry but he’s been on campus before and he’s a rare Louisiana prospect who isn’t a lock to LSU. Getting his last visit of June will be important since he said he wants to make a decision in July.

Coleman is listed as an athlete but is being recruited as an edge by Mike Elston. The staff likes Clements enough to take him and figure out his position later, but I would lean towards safety right now. They’re also recruiting Henderson at defensive back, with Clinkscale taking the lead.

With a couple weeks left until the first weekend of June, the Michigan staff is continuing to work on locking in their top targets for visits. Stay tuned to Maize n Brew as we cover all the recruiting news and updates in what should be an exciting month for the program.