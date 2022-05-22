Michigan Softball’s season ends vs. UCF in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Softball team put up a good fight in the NCAA Tournament but didn’t make it out of the regional bracket.

The Wolverines won their tournament opener over South Dakota State 2-1 followed by a tight Saturday against Central Florida. Michigan surrendered a 2-0 lead and ultimately lost to Central Florida 3-2 in the 11th inning. This loss knocked Michigan into the losers bracket where they would face South Dakota State once again on Sunday morning.

Alex Storako was downright impressive against South Dakota State, notching 12 strikeouts while allowing just two hits and one run. Michigan went on to win 4-1 to set up a rematch with Central Florida.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines their luck ran out when they squared off against the Knights. Michigan certainly let their first game against UCF slip away, but the rematch wasn’t particularly close. UCF had a 4-0 lead by the third inning and would go on to win 9-4.

Tough one to close the season, but good fight all season long. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GRXbGCrorS — Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 22, 2022

Michigan finishes the season 38-18.

Although the Wolverines season is over, there’s no doubt better things are ahead for the program.