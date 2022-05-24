Discussing Dante Moore’s recent visit to Michigan, possible visit to Texas A&M

In-state 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail for a number of teams, including the Michigan Wolverines. The Detroit native was in Ann Arbor last Friday getting some quality face time with co-offensive coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore.

So how did this visit go? Are things moving in a positive direction for the Wolverines? And how does an unofficial visit to Texas A&M the same weekend as Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor bode for Michigan's chances? Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss that and more recruiting updates on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

