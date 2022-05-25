Should the Big Ten get rid of football divisions?

Recently, Michigan State Athletic Director Allen Haller was quoted saying changes are coming to the Big Ten when asked about conference realignment. The statement was vague, but it leaves plenty to speculate about.
Luke Ghiardi and Trevor Woods discuss the potential changes, included shuffling divisions, creating “pods,” or getting rid of divisions altogether, on today’s Brewcast.
