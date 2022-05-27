Five June recruiting visitors most likely to commit to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are hosting a ton of official visitors in the month of June, which is going to translate to commitments based on past cycles.

Here are five recruits who could commit to Michigan following their visits to campus next month, should things go well.

Trinity Christian (GA) four-star ATH Aaron Gates - No. 282 overall, No. 19 ATH

Gates’ official visit during Victors Weekend will be his second trip to Ann Arbor while still being committed to the Florida Gators. He made a surprise visit for Michigan’s spring game, where it became clear his pledge to Florida wasn’t very solid.

Michigan coaches went down to visit Gates’ school multiple times during the evaluation period as they continue to work on the flip. So far, this is the only official visit he’s scheduled. Florida State could be another school trying to get him to spurn the Gators, but there hasn’t been as much movement there.

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Gates projects to defensive back at the next level and is being recruited primarily by Steve Clinkscale. He could either be a true corner or a nickel.

Kankakee (IL) four-star CB Jyaire Hill - No. 333 overall, No. 35 CB

Another versatile defensive back prospect, Michigan has been sitting well with Hill for a while now. His official visit on June 10 could be the catalyst that finally gets him to pull the trigger for the Wolverines.

Hill has already taken an official visit to Washington because of the Courtney Morgan connection, but doesn’t have any other visits set up as of now. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oregon are the bigger schools also pushing for him, with Illinois also fighting hard to keep him in-state.

But the combination of Clinkscale and Sherrone Moore is tough to beat. If he doesn’t schedule any other official visits after Michigan’s, it shouldn’t take long for him to commit.

Archbishop Carroll (DC) three-star edge Joseph Mupoyi - No. 893 overall, No. 69 edge

Don’t let the ranking fool you, as Michigan considers Mupoyi one of their top targets at a loaded edge board. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Mupoyi originally came to America from the Congo to play basketball. But he converted to football and has picked up offers from Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Rutgers along the way.

Michigan has a strong pitch to Mupoyi, given it just turned David Ojabo, who has a similar life story, into a second round pick. Mupoyi has similar upside and could be a force down the road once he develops.

Mupoyi’s official visit on Victors Weekend will be his second trip to Michigan after coming up for the spring game. Michigan appeared to be pulling ahead of the pack after that visit, and this official should only lengthen the lead. While five-star Nyckoles Harbor can’t make it because of his track schedule, the two are teammates and close friends, so landing Mupoyi should also help in that regard.

Ferndale (WA) three-star IOL Landen Hatchett - No. 686 overall, No. 48 IOL

Hatchett will also be traveling to Ann Arbor for Victors Weekend on June 17. Despite living across the country in Washington, this will be Hatchett’s third trip to Michigan. He clearly has high interest in the Wolverines and had existing familiarity with the program after they recruited his older brother, Geirean Hatchett, a four-star in the 2020 class.

Hatchett has official visits set to each of his five finalists, with Michigan right in the middle, so he probably wouldn’t commit immediately following his visit but could by the end of June. He’s already taken his trip to Oregon, then is heading to Texas A&M, Michigan, USC and Washington, in that order.

Washington is the school that invites pause considering it’s the hometown school, it gets the last visit and his older brother is there. However, there is word he is looking to blaze his own path and Michigan is likely the choice if he decides to go that direction.

Robbinsdale Cooper (MN) four-star ATH Jaxon Howard - No. 86 overall, No. 6 ATH

Howard was identified early as one of the top players in his class, leading Michigan to offer him more than two years ago. Since then, there hasn’t been much traction between the two, but that’s changed recently with Mike Elston taking over to recruit Howard as an edge.

Howard quickly reciprocated interest and put Michigan in his top four, along with Minnesota, LSU and Miami. Howard will be visiting Ann Arbor on Victors Weekend, following his official to Minnesota and before his trips to LSU and Miami.

Schools are split on which position they’re recruiting him for, but Howard himself prefers defense. Howard visited LSU for its spring game, and the Tigers are recruiting him along the defensive line, so they are probably the biggest threat here. However, Michigan is much closer to home and has their stellar track record at edge recently to pitch.