Tuesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top list for country’s No. 8 WR

This was the second week that Michigan coaches were out on the trail, evaluating players and talking to high school coaches. They’re also working to set up official visits for prospects in June, which is quickly approaching. Michigan recently made the list for a couple of recruits that should be expected on campus next month for official visits.

Michigan makes the cut for top-50 WR

DeSoto (TX) four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook put out his list of top five schools on Sunday and surprisingly, Michigan made the list. The other schools in the group include Florida, Jackson State, Texas, and Texas A&M.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong spoke with Cook about how the Wolverines cracked the list for the No. 41 player in the country ($).

“I wouldn’t say they just came onto the scene, I was talking to Coach Gattis before he went to Miami,” Cook explained. “We were building a great relationship but two weeks into it he said ‘Johntay I’m at Miami now.’ ‘I’m like dang coach.’ Coach Bellamy, the new receivers coach, started reaching out to me nonstop and we started building a relationship and I want to get out there and see it.”

Making this list should mean that Michigan receives an official visit at some point from Cook. On3’s EJ Holland mentioned ($) that Cook is good friends with four-star CB Malik Muhammad, who also put Michigan in his top group recently and that those two could visit together.

Texas A&M is perceived as the favorite for both prospects currently, though, and there will have to be some work done to get them out of Texas for college.

Three-star DL puts Michigan in top six

Another top target that Michigan made the cut for is Woodberry Forest (VA) three-star DL Rodney Lora. Lora’s top six list includes Indiana, Rutgers, UNC, Virginia, and Virginia Tech along with Michigan.

Lora broke down each of his finalists with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($).

Regarding Michigan, he said, “I like Michigan because it’s a great school and the coach is amazing. (Defensive line) coach (Mike) Elston has coached at Notre Dame and now at his alma mater. I feel like under coach’s wing I can become something great.”

Lora has already scheduled his official visit to Michigan on June 17th, which is shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend overall. He’s also slated to official visit Rutgers the week before that and UNC the week after that. There are no Crystal Ball predictions made for Lora yet.