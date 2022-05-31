Recruiting Roundup: Jay Harbaugh connecting well with four-star safety

It’s the first day of June, which should be an exciting month for Michigan football recruiting with all of the touted prospects scheduled to be on campus. Here are some of the latest updates with a couple of Michigan’s top targets in the next two classes.

Four-star S likely to include Michigan in top schools list

Ever since Jay Harbaugh landed Hassan Haskins, he has gained a ton of credibility in the St. Louis area. He’s looking to leverage that at his new position group with 2023 four-star safety Marvin Burks, who spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb about his thoughts on the Michigan program ($).

“The things that I’m really finding out (about Michigan) are how they’re developing players like crazy, and how many players they send to the NFL,” Burks said. “And something that just always stuck to me is they have high end football. They play real good football in the Big Ten. Last year they were (one of the) top four teams.”

Burks says he’ll go anywhere that will develop him into an NFL draft pick, but he likes Michigan is in the Midwest.

“I like that Michigan is in my region,” said Burks. “I know how players are down here in the Midwest. Everybody loves to talk about football down south, but I feel like if you come down to the Midwest, some of the best football you’ll see is in Michigan.”

Burks is currently working on trimming down his list of schools in “probably like two to three weeks.” Michigan is currently expected to make the cut and should receive an official visit as well. Ole Miss is the Crystal Ball favorite with two predictions pointing its way.

2024 top-100 LB breaks down Michigan interest

Michigan hit the DMV area hard during the evaluation period, which included handing out an offer to Good Counsel linebacker Aaron Chiles. The No. 85 player in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite, spoke to On3’s EJ Holland about his interest in the program ($).

“Coach Elston stopped by my school, and I had a chance to talk to him later on,” Chiles said. “He laid out what they expect for their athletes and things like that. Coach (Ron) Bellamy also stopped by the school. I’m just getting to know them right now.”

The Wolverines are hitting Good Counsel hard by sending multiple coaches, but they also have a connection thanks to a current player on the roster that also attended the school.

“Kris (Jenkins) told me that Michigan is a great place and that they are treating him well up there,” Chiles said. “I’ve been seeing him play, so that’s a big thing. That’s an important connection to have with Michigan.”

There are no Crystal Balls in for Chiles yet, but he holds offers from some of the top schools in the country, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and Wisconsin.