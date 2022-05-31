Amorion Walker’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Amorion Walker comes to Ann Arbor from Louisiana, where he played his high school ball at Panchatoula High School in Panchatoula.

Walker had an exciting career for the Green Waves.

As a freshman, Walker had 564 yards on 31 receptions, and put up similar numbers during his sophomore campaign with 489 yards on 23 receptions.

Walker’s junior year was hindered due to a hamstring injury, but things got exciting in his senior season when his team made it to the class 5A state championship game with a perfect 12-0 record.

Unfortunately for Walker and the Green Waves, they fell short, but Walker showed he knows how to play on a big stage. He had 8 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in the game, earning him Most Outstanding Player honors.

Walker was a two-way player in high school for his football team, and he was also a duel athlete as he lettered in track and field along with football.

Heading into his recruitment, Walker was given a three-star ranking by 247Sports. He was the 526th ranked player nationally, 34th ranked athlete nationally and the 26th ranked player in Louisiana for his class.

Walker decided to bring his talents north to Ann Arbor, and already has showcased his catching ability as he hauled in a deep ball from Davis Warren on a scoring drive in the spring game.

As a freshman, Walker may not see the playing field a ton because of the fact that he’s young and because of the fact that Michigan is loaded at the wide receiver position. The Wolverines have Ronnie Bell, Andrel Anthony, Cornelius Johnson, Mike Sainristil and more.

However, Walker was a two-way player in high school, so you never know if he might get worked into other position groups to find the field. Either way, Walker’s time will come, and he has a lot of potential.