Brewcast: Wolverine NFL Landing Spots, Frankie Collins Hits the Portal

The Michigan Wolverines saw 5 players get their names called in this past weekend’s NFL Draft held in Las Vegas, including 2 first rounders and 3 players in the Top 45. How are these players going to fit with their new teams?

Frankie Collins earned himself some hype following two very good performances filling in for an injured Devante Jones in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Many Michigan fans were excited to see what kind of jump he was going to make in year two. Instead, they await which program he will be jumping to as he has entered the transfer portal.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break it all down on this week’s Brewcast.

