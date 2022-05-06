Maize n Brew caught up with Yahoo lead NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm about draft fallout and where some of Michigan’s prospects landed.

Some of the topics covered

Why the Jaguars selected Travon Walker instead of Aidan Hutchinson

Best picks of the first round

Evaluating Daxton Hill, David Ojabo and how they’ll mesh with the Bengals and Ravens

Quarterbacks sliding in the draft

What teams put themselves in a position to compete in the playoffs

Listen to the podcast below

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF