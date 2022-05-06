 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Discussing best NFL Draft picks, quarterbacks falling, top Michigan prospects with Yahoo’s Eric Edholm

Maize n Brew chats with one of the best NFL Draft analysts.

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Michigan at Nebraska Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maize n Brew caught up with Yahoo lead NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm about draft fallout and where some of Michigan’s prospects landed.

Some of the topics covered

  • Why the Jaguars selected Travon Walker instead of Aidan Hutchinson
  • Best picks of the first round
  • Evaluating Daxton Hill, David Ojabo and how they’ll mesh with the Bengals and Ravens
  • Quarterbacks sliding in the draft
  • What teams put themselves in a position to compete in the playoffs

Listen to the podcast below

