Maize n Brew caught up with Yahoo lead NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm about draft fallout and where some of Michigan’s prospects landed.
Some of the topics covered
- Why the Jaguars selected Travon Walker instead of Aidan Hutchinson
- Best picks of the first round
- Evaluating Daxton Hill, David Ojabo and how they’ll mesh with the Bengals and Ravens
- Quarterbacks sliding in the draft
- What teams put themselves in a position to compete in the playoffs
Listen to the podcast below
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...