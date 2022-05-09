Michigan falls in weekend series against Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines baseball team dropped this weekend’s series at home against Indiana. After taking game one, the Wolverines fell in games two and three, and blew leads in both games.

Following the series, Michigan sits at 24-20 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play as the season begins to dwindle down.

Here’s what happened this weekend against Indiana:

Game One:

The theme of the series was comebacks, and it was Michigan that erased a deficit in game one. Indiana led this one 3-1 going into the bottom of the 5th, and that’s when the Wolverines mounted their comeback.

Michigan tied things at 3, but the Hoosiers quickly got the lead right back in the 6th.

Jimmy Obertop gave Michigan the lead for good with a 2 run shot to put the Wolverines up 5-4 in the 7th, and home runs by Dylan Stanton and Clark Elliott put the icing on the cake. Michigan took game 1 by a score of 8-4.

Game Two:

Michigan put themselves in a great position to clinch the series in game two, but a late meltdown cost the Wolverines.

Michigan started off strong and was sitting pretty with a 5-2 lead in the 4th inning. Indiana made things a little closer with a run in the 5th, but it was the 7th inning that was big for the Hoosiers.

A three run 7th gave Indiana a 6-5 lead, but the game was still very much in reach for Michigan. That was until the Hoosiers added 3 more in the top of the 9th and put game two out of reach. Indiana won 9-5.

Game Three:

In the the rubber match, Michigan out themselves in good position yet again to win the series.

This one was a doozy. In a back and forth game all day, the two teams found themselves deadlocked at 6 as the game went into the 7th inning. A fitting way to conclude this grueling series.

After Indiana took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 7th, the Wolverines seized the momentum back with a Riley Bertram triple that plated two runs, giving Michigan an 8-7 lead heading into the 8th.

The Wolverines couldn’t get it done it crunch time, however. The Hoosiers were able to get 2 runs across in the 8th, and 1 in the 9th to get a 10-8 win and leave Ann Arbor with the series victory.

Michigan is back in action this week with midweek games against Xavier and Wright State.