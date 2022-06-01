Reacting to Nyckoles Harbor’s top 7, Raylen Wilson visiting Georgia this weekend

The month of June is upon us, and things are about to get spicy on the football recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines.

2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor released his top seven list over the weekend and the Wolverines made the cut. Where do they sit on the list? 2023 four-star linebacker commit Raylen Wilson has upcoming official visits to Georgia and Florida — which school should Michigan be more worried about flipping him? And a couple prospects are slated to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, including new cornerback target, 2023 four-star Daniel Harris.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons break it all down on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

