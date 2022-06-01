 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reacting to Nyckoles Harbor’s top 7, Raylen Wilson visiting Georgia this weekend

Where does Michigan sit in Harbor’s top list? And should we be worried about Wilson visiting Athens?

By Von Lozon and Jonathon Simmons
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The month of June is upon us, and things are about to get spicy on the football recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines.

2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor released his top seven list over the weekend and the Wolverines made the cut. Where do they sit on the list? 2023 four-star linebacker commit Raylen Wilson has upcoming official visits to Georgia and Florida — which school should Michigan be more worried about flipping him? And a couple prospects are slated to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, including new cornerback target, 2023 four-star Daniel Harris.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons break it all down on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

