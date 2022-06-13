Michigan extends offer to 2024 five-star guard Johnuel “Boogie” Fland

The Michigan Wolverines already landed the commitment of one 2024 point guard in Christian Anderson Jr. and after extending another offer recently, they are hoping to land at least one more.

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines recently extended an offer to Johnuel “Boogie” Fland, one of the best guards in the 2024 class.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Boogie Fland’24 @BoogieFland of @step_basketball & @PSACardinals has just earned an offer from the University of Michigan. 〽️



The 15-year old made the @PangosAACamp Top 30 game. He will head to Colorado Springs to the U-17 @usabjnt trials later this month. pic.twitter.com/diUUtSHILm — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) June 9, 2022

Fland is a five-star recruit, rated as the second best point guard and the 13th best overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The New York native has landed offers from a number of big name schools, including UConn, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and UCLA, among others.

When you watch Fland play, he has NBA potential written all over him. He’s a maestro in transition, has a high basketball I.Q. and does an incredible job finding teammates on drives. He also has a silky smooth jumper and can finish through contact with ease.

Fland has great instincts on defense, too, anticipating the pass and using his length to get in the passing lane and turn the game into a track meet. He also does a great job creating his own shot from deep; he doesn’t need a pocket pass to nail a set shot with his feet already set, he can create space and launch an accurate three off the dribble.

Michigan fans should be thrilled if the Wolverines are able to land him, as Fland and Anderson Jr. would give Michigan two young guards who could lead a dominant back court in Ann Arbor.

Howard and company have proven they can land five-star recruits with an NBA future; two of them might get drafted later this month. Hopefully they can pull some strings and land Fland, who could grow into a star with the Wolverines.