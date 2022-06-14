 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michigan football recruiting finally starting to take off for 2023 class after big official visit weekend

Michigan is in prime position to land some quality players this month.

By Von Lozon and Jonathon Simmons
/ new
Syndication: DetroitFreePress Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hosted about a dozen 2023 prospects on official visits this past weekend in Ann Arbor, and some of the best recruiting experts in the industry have predicted a handful of the visitors to eventually pick the Wolverines.

On this week’s Future Brew, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss all the recruits who recently got Crystal Balls to Michigan, a linebacker slated to take an official visit to Michigan in the middle of this week, and a few of the visitors slated to be in Ann Arbor this upcoming weekend for the annual Victors Weekend recruiting event.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...