Michigan football recruiting finally starting to take off for 2023 class after big official visit weekend

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hosted about a dozen 2023 prospects on official visits this past weekend in Ann Arbor, and some of the best recruiting experts in the industry have predicted a handful of the visitors to eventually pick the Wolverines.

On this week’s Future Brew, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss all the recruits who recently got Crystal Balls to Michigan, a linebacker slated to take an official visit to Michigan in the middle of this week, and a few of the visitors slated to be in Ann Arbor this upcoming weekend for the annual Victors Weekend recruiting event.

