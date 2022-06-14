Recapping Michigan’s official visit weekend

The Michigan Wolverines held a big recruiting event last weekend, which means a lot of moving parts. There were additions and subtractions to the list, and tons of Crystal Balls.

To keep track of it all, here’s a quick breakdown of what went on following the weekend.

Visitor Additions

There were a few prospects on campus who weren’t known until they were on campus. None of them were official visitors, but they were notable.

2023 Mission Viejo (CA) three-star receiver Mikey Matthews — Michigan has been keeping tabs on the 2023 prospect for a while now and finally pulled the trigger on an offer. Depending on how Michigan’s receiver board shakes out, Matthews could return for an official visit in the fall.

2024 Central Catholic (PA) four-star linebacker Anthony Speca — This was Speca’s second trip to campus this offseason. He had really positive things to say about this latest visit that make it clear Michigan is in the top group, if not leading right now.

2024 Cathedral (IN) three-star quarterback Danny O’Neil — Unlike this class, Michigan has been much more active with quarterbacks in 2024. O’Neil is the latest to take a visit to Ann Arbor in recent weeks, though he doesn’t hold an offer yet.

Visitor Subtractions

2023 Bixby (OK) four-star tight end Luke Hasz — This late cancellation was reportedly due to a family conflict that arose unexpectedly. Hasz is expected to reschedule and maybe even get back on campus before the month ends. This seems like a genuine conflict and doesn’t reflect Michigan losing ground, but it still would’ve been nice to get him on campus.

Commitment Predictions

A bunch of Crystal Balls and On3 Predictions were made for recruits on campus this weekend. All in all, seven official visitors were predicted to end up at Michigan because of their experience.