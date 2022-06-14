Recapping Michigan’s official visit weekend

The Michigan Wolverines held a big recruiting event last weekend, which means a lot of moving parts. There were additions and subtractions to the list, and tons of Crystal Balls.
To keep track of it all, here’s a quick breakdown of what went on following the weekend.
Visitor Additions
There were a few prospects on campus who weren’t known until they were on campus. None of them were official visitors, but they were notable.
- 2023 Mission Viejo (CA) three-star receiver Mikey Matthews — Michigan has been keeping tabs on the 2023 prospect for a while now and finally pulled the trigger on an offer. Depending on how Michigan’s receiver board shakes out, Matthews could return for an official visit in the fall.
- 2024 Central Catholic (PA) four-star linebacker Anthony Speca — This was Speca’s second trip to campus this offseason. He had really positive things to say about this latest visit that make it clear Michigan is in the top group, if not leading right now.
- 2024 Cathedral (IN) three-star quarterback Danny O’Neil — Unlike this class, Michigan has been much more active with quarterbacks in 2024. O’Neil is the latest to take a visit to Ann Arbor in recent weeks, though he doesn’t hold an offer yet.
Visitor Subtractions
- 2023 Bixby (OK) four-star tight end Luke Hasz — This late cancellation was reportedly due to a family conflict that arose unexpectedly. Hasz is expected to reschedule and maybe even get back on campus before the month ends. This seems like a genuine conflict and doesn’t reflect Michigan losing ground, but it still would’ve been nice to get him on campus.
Commitment Predictions
A bunch of Crystal Balls and On3 Predictions were made for recruits on campus this weekend. All in all, seven official visitors were predicted to end up at Michigan because of their experience.
- The heaviest traffic of predictions came in for four-star edge Collins Acheampong. Five Crystal Balls from both national and Michigan reports on 247Sports, as well as a prediction from EJ Holland at On3 came in for the freaky 6-foot-8 athlete. His decision date has been set for July 1.
- The next most predictions were submitted for three-star offensive lineman Paul Mubenga. Three Crystal Balls and an On3 prediction went Michigan’s way following his official visit. Michigan will have to survive official visits to LSU and Texas A&M to secure his commitment.
- Three total predictions came in for three-star tight end Chico Holt, two from On3 and one from 247Sports. Coming from Texas, the Longhorns were always a threat, but they got a commitment from another tight end on Monday which could indicate Holt is headed to Michigan.
- Similarly, three-star receiver Fredrick Moore received three Crystal Ball predictions for the Wolverines, as they hit it out of the park for the St. Louis native. He has an official visit set for Michigan State next weekend so he can compare the two in-state schools.
- One On3 prediction came in for four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman after he was a late add to the official visitor group. Bridgeman already canceled his planned official visit to Georgia coming off his trip to Ann Arbor, so it’s surprising not to see more predictions at this point.
- The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz submitted a Crystal Ball pick for three-star defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner. He still has an official visit to Oregon, who he has called his dream school, in a couple weeks, so Michigan will have to maintain its lead through that.
- Finally, EJ Holland of On3 put in a prediction for three-star offensive lineman Logan Howland going into his visit. Howland still has trips to Miami and Iowa in the next couple of weeks, but it’s where he visited last week, Oklahoma, that may be the biggest competition.
