Circa Sports releases way-too-early over/under totals for 2022 college football season

The college football season is still two and a half months away, but Vegas is already setting win totals and other bets for the upcoming year.

Circa Sports recently released their way-too-early over/under totals for the 2022 college football season. As far as the Big Ten Conference goes, the Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to lead the way at 11.5 wins. The reigning Big Ten Champions, the Michigan Wolverines, are set at 9.5 while, interestingly, the Michigan State Spartans’ win total is set at an even seven wins.

Luke Ghiardi and Von Lozon place their bets for those Big Ten teams and more on this week’s Brewcast.

