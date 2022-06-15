Michigan offers 2023 four-star PF Carey Booth

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have yet to get a commitment out of the 2023 class, but they are certainly making offers to quite a few prospects with the latest being four-star power forward Carey Booth.

Blessed to receive an offer from Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan pic.twitter.com/IdrqTQ9ikA — Carey Booth (@CareyBooth0) June 13, 2022

Hailing from Englewood, Colorado, Booth is ranked 69th overall in his class, the No. 12 power forward and No. 3 from his state, per the 247Sports composite.

Booth has been recruited heavily by Penn State and has also received offers from Ohio State, Xavier, Missouri and USC, among others. He told 247Sports’ Dushawn London just last week he believes those are the schools currently prioritizing him.

It makes sense why so many schools are interested in Booth, as he’s an extremely versatile player who can score from all over the place and be a key interior defender. He turned heads recently at the recent Pangos All-American Camp, showcasing a pretty three-point jumper — something you pretty much need to have as a modern power forward — while also racking up blocks and posterizing some poor kid who made the unwise decision to challenge him at the rim.

Booth is an acrobatic finisher who can get to the rim after getting his defender in the air with a quick pump fake. The release point on his jumper is a little low, making him more prone to getting his shot blocked, but that’s a tweak college coaches should be able to help him with.

He has all the tools to be a great shot blocker; he shows incredible awareness and basketball I.Q. on that end of the floor, tracking defenders on drives and moving his feet well before pinning a shot on the glass or knocking it into the stands.

Booth is not just a dunker and three-point shooter. He shows in back-to-back clips around the 1:36 mark in the video below that he can make a turnaround fall-away in the post. He also uses a jump stop to get a defender off him and score mid-range.

Booth does a great job racking up blocks in transition. He’s also a phenomenal dunker and his AAU team uses him as a primary lob threat, which is never a bad thing to have in today’s college basketball.

In terms of his fit with Michigan, he plays very similarly to Moussa Diabate and could play a similar role as a starting 4 who slides to the 5 in smaller lineups. If he can prove to knock corner threes consistently, he could see more time at the 4 and could be a three-point threat for Hunter Dickinson, should he return for his senior season in 2023.

I could also see him meshing well with big man Tarris Reed, and he could run a nice pick-and-pop with point guard Dug McDaniel.

Booth is a versatile two-way forward who is being recruited by dozens of teams. Michigan fans should hope he agrees to a visit and shows more interest in coming to Ann Arbor.