Erik Bakich emerges as top target for Clemson head coach position

After Clemson’s head baseball coach Monte Lee was fired at the conclusion of the season, the Tigers are on the hunt for a new head coach. And according to On3.com, the man they Tigers want at the helm is none other than Michigan Wolverines skipper Erik Bakich.

Matt Connolly at Clemson Sports ($) reports that Clemson has contacted Bakich already and they believe he is the most probable candidate to end up getting the position. An announcement could come as early as the middle of the week, Connolly wrote.

Meanwhile, Rivals is reporting Bakich has accepted the job, but nothing has been made official by the university yet.

In 2002, after playing a brief professional baseball career, Bakich started his coaching career as the volunteer assistant hitting coach at none other than Clemson, possibly tying him to this head coaching job opportunity.

The other candidate Clemson is targeting is East Carolina’s head coach Cliff Godwin. Godwin led the Pirates to an extremely successful season this past year, hosting a Regional and a Super Regional at their own stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. They eventually fell in three games in the Super Regional against Texas, finishing Godwin’s eighth season with the Pirates with a 46-21 record.

Godwin has four AAC Coach of the Year awards, has led the Pirates to six regional appearances and four super regional appearances in his time in Greenville.

Bakich was hired as the 19th head coach in University of Michigan history back in 2013. He has been at the helm of the Wolverine’s program ever since and in that time, he has put Michigan baseball on the national scene year after year.

Bakich won several National Coach of the Year Awards in 2019 after the Michigan Wolverines finished as the national runner up. Under his leadership, the Wolverines have won two Big Ten Tournament titles and have had four NCAA Tournament appearances. During the brief 2020 season, Michigan was ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in school history.