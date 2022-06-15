U-M announces Erik Bakich has accepted head coaching job at Clemson

Officially announced on Thursday, former Michigan Wolverines baseball coach Erik Bakich is now the head man of the Clemson Tigers.

Matt Connolly at Clemson Sports ($) reported Tuesday that Clemson had contacted Bakich, and he was thought to be the most probable candidate to get the job. Rivals reported late Tuesday night that Bakich accepted the job.

In 2002, after playing a brief professional baseball career, Bakich started his coaching career as the volunteer assistant hitting coach at none other than Clemson, possibly tying him to this head coaching job opportunity.

Bakich was hired as the 19th head coach in University of Michigan history back in 2013. He has been at the helm of the Wolverine’s program ever since and in that time, he has put Michigan baseball on the national scene year after year.

Bakich won several National Coach of the Year Awards in 2019 after the Michigan Wolverines finished as the national runner up. Under his leadership, the Wolverines have won two Big Ten Tournament titles and have had four NCAA Tournament appearances. During the brief 2020 season, Michigan was ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in school history.

There is no doubt this is a tough loss for the Michigan athletics department. Bakich was among the best head coaches at the university and will be sorely missed. We will keep you updated here at Maize n Brew on Warde Manuel’s search to find Michigan’s next head baseball coach.