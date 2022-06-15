Michigan extends offer to 2023 five-star SF Justin Edwards

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines made an offer to one of the best forwards of the 2023 class, with five-star small forward Justin Edwards announcing his offer.

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Michigan @umichbball pic.twitter.com/5xElSn70IG — 5⭐️ (@Jedwards3_) June 12, 2022

On the 247Sports composite, the Philadelphia native is ranked the No. 6 overall player in his class, the No. 2 small forward and the best recruit coming out of the state of Pennsylvania.

While the Wolverines extended an offer, they seem to be far from the favorite for landing Edwards, with Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Kansas, Villanova and Maryland all showing a lot of interest. He also told Jack Pilgrim of On3’s KSR he’s between picking Tennessee and Kentucky right now.

Edwards is incredibly talented and likely has an NBA career ahead of him. At the recent Pangos All-American camp, he showcased great leaping ability, a smooth jumper and the ability to finish through contact at the rim.

Edwards also has an excellent handle and really dictates the pace of the game offensively. He’s a big wing who’s active on the boards and can score at multiple levels. Based on his current trajectory, it seems likely he’ll be a college star in a couple years.

It seems unlikely Edwards will commit to Michigan with Kentucky and Tennessee coming after him so hard, but Howard has been able to land five-stars before.