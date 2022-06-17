Entire official visitors list for 2022 Victors Weekend

Michigan’s main recruiting event of the summer is upon us, Victors Weekend. The program will be hosting several top targets, as well as most of the commits to kickstart the recruiting class and hopefully land a few more players.

Here is the full list of expected visitors.

Commits

West Bloomfield (MI) three-star WR Semaj Morgan - No. 462 overall, No. 57 WR

Loyola Academy (IL) three-star DL Brooks Bahr - No. 548 overall, No. 67 DL

North Cobb (GA) three-star RB Benjamin Hall - No. 642 overall, No. 42 RB

All of Michigan’s in-state commits have an invitation to the weekend as unofficial visitors. Only Morgan has announced he’ll be on campus, but I’d expect the others as well. Two out of the three out-of-state commits (we’ll get to the third in a little bit) will be taking their official visits up to Ann Arbor to help recruit their peers.

Official Visitors

DeMatha Catholic (MD) four-star DL Jason Moore - No. 52 overall, No. 5 DL

Michigan has been in Moore’s top group for a while but needs to make up some ground to really have a shot. Notre Dame has been in the driver’s seat for a while, but Ohio State is also doing well. Somehow, this will be Moore’s first trip to Ann Arbor, so the Wolverines will have the advantage of trying to blow him away with their campus and facilities.

Alleman (IL) four-star OT Charles Jagusah - No. 55 overall, No. 5 OT

This will be yet another Michigan/Notre Dame battle, with the Irish sitting ahead right now. Jagusah will be making back-to-back visits to these schools, with his Notre Dame official starting on Sunday.

On one hand, you want to have the last visit. But on the other it’s good to get Jagusah during the big festivities of the weekend with all the other guests and coaches on campus.

Lincoln (FL) four-star LB Raylen Wilson - No. 74 overall, No. 5 LB

I’m including Wilson down here instead of the commits section, considering he basically said his recruitment is open following his official visit to Florida last weekend. The positive vibes for Florida are definitely concerning since he said he wanted to go back there again.

Wilson has been active on social media for the Wolverines lately, though, interacting with recent official visitor Makari Vickers, a fellow top-100 player from Florida. If Michigan can add some high-profile players soon, it could help convince Wilson to stick in the class and try to get more studs around him.

Mustang (OK) four-star ATH Jacobe Johnson - No. 87 overall, No. 5 ATH

Johnson is one of the most gifted athletes in the class, as he is a major Division I player in both football and basketball. Oklahoma has all the Crystal Balls now and Alabama is also in play, but the fact he’s taking an official visit to Stanford after his Michigan trip gives hope he isn’t just focusing on the football factories.

There’s work to be done here, but Sherrone Moore has beaten Alabama for an even bigger recruit from Oklahoma before.

Robbinsdale Cooper (MN) four-star edge Jaxon Howard - No. 96 overall, No. 11 edge

Michigan is recruiting Howard as an edge prospect, which is the position he prefers. Despite not having taken official visits to either yet, the intel is this is a battle between Michigan and Miami.

Miami gets the last official visit, which is scary, but Howard would reportedly prefer to stay closer to home and Michigan provides more development than Minnesota, the hometown school while still being in the region.

Covenant Christian (TX) four-star DL Enow Etta - No. 124 overall, No. 19 DL

This saga reached a fever pitch earlier this week when there was smoke from the Michigan State side of things that he was ready to commit to the Spartans before even taking his official visit to Ann Arbor.

Things flipped on their head when Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports submitted a Crystal Ball for Etta to Michigan the very next day. Now the pendulum has completely swung the other way and it looks like Michigan can wrap this up this weekend and deal another blow on the recruiting trail to the Spartans.

West Bloomfield (MI) four-star IOL Amir Herring - No. 282 overall, No. 14 IOL

Etta’s saga pales in comparison to Herring, who has been moved up and down the offensive line board more than a pogo stick. Originally slated to take an unofficial visit this weekend, Sherrone Moore invited Herring for an official, indicating he is a take for the staff.

This could be due to some shuffling with other targets. Four-star Cayden Green was supposed to be on campus this weekend, but something happened with him and he dropped Michigan from the schools he’s considering. While listed as a tackle, he probably projects to the interior in college, like Herring. Regardless, if Michigan can patch things up with Herring and make him feel wanted, it shouldn’t take long to earn his commitment.

Gonzaga (DC) four-star OT Evan Link - No. 289 overall, No. 27 OT

Not much has been said about Link, but this could be a guy Michigan blows away and gets to commit while on his visit. He doesn’t have any other official visits set up right now, despite holding offers from Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Northwestern, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Oswego (IL) three-star TE Deakon Tonielli - No. 428 overall, No. 22 TE

Michigan did well with Chico Holt last weekend, but are looking to add two tight ends to their class. With bigger names like Luke Hasz having to reschedule his visit, Michigan may be willing to take the bird in the hand with Tonielli, who has been a long-time target.

Panther Creek (NC) three-star DL Tyler Thompson - No. 651 overall, No. 73 DL

Thompson has been moving up a loaded defensive line board recently and would be a guy Michigan takes if he wanted to commit. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he has the frame to play edge but could also bulk up to play inside. UNC is the biggest competition here.

Ferndale (WA) three-star IOL Landen Hatchett - No. 722 overall, No. 48 IOL

This will be Hatchett’s third visit to Ann Arbor, which is a lot for a West Coast prospect. Michigan was doing really well with Hatchett, but there are some rising concerns about him wanting to stay closer to home. This could also explain the uptick in interest for Herring, since both are pure interior linemen who could play center.

Maybe

Guyer (TX) four-star S Peyton Bowen - No. 51 overall, No. 4 S

Michigan has been trying to get Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, on campus for a while but it’s always tougher when a player is already committed elsewhere. Bowen visited Alabama and Texas A&M this offseason, but those were unofficials. The Irish have been fighting tooth and nail to keep Bowen from taking this official visit, so we’ll see if they succeeded.

Archbishop Carroll (DC) three-star edge Joseph Mupoyi - No. 464 overall, No. 41 edge

Once considered a likely addition to the class, an unknown off-field obstacle has popped up with Mupoyi that has slowed his recruitment down with Michigan. Now he may have to put off his official visit until the issue gets cleared up.