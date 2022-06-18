Michigan extends offer to 2023 four-star F Andrej Stojakovic

Prospects who grew up around NBA talent are always going to get the attention of basketball programs, especially at the University of Michigan. A number of former Michigan players, including Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jon Horford, have relatives who played in or are currently playing in the NBA.

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines just extended an offer to the son of another NBA player — Andrej Stojakovic, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic.

Hailing from Carmichael, California, Stojakovic has been heavily recruited by some West Coast schools, with him taking visits to Stanford and UCLA. He’s also planning on visiting Kentucky soon, and he’s being sought after by Indiana, Kansas, UConn and Tennessee, among other schools.

NBA fans know Peja Stojakovic for his smooth-shooting stroke, and just like his dad, Andrej has a pretty jumper.

As you can see in the clips above, he’s also got a very smooth handle, excellent court vision and a solid mid-range game. He seems comfortable facing up defenders and taking them off the dribble, and has a nice fadeaway in the post.

If he commits to the Wolverines, Stojakovic could be a starting forward and grow into a go-to scorer. He is pretty talented; maybe he could reach the levels Michigan fans hoped Caleb Houstan would.

Michigan appears to be quite a bit behind the eight ball in his recruitment. Howard and the Wolverines will need to get him to Ann Arbor on a visit if they want any shot of landing him.

Stojakovic is No. 37 overall player in his class on the 247Sports composite, also ranking as sixth-best small forward and the seventh-best prospect from the state of California.