Recapping all the updates and news from Michigan’s Victors Weekend

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff just had quite the busy weekend, as they hosted about a dozen or so official visitors in the 2023 class for Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor.

On today’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss the lone commitment to come out of the weekend, 2023 three-star tight end Deakon Tonielli, and what he brings to the Maize and Blue. They also discuss 2023 in-state four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring setting his commitment date, as well as reactions and news from other recruits who officially visited Ann Arbor last weekend, including four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta and top-100 four-star athlete Jaxon Howard.

